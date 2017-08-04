Log Cabin accepts council resignation

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : August 4, 2017

By Denise YorkMonitor Staff WriterLOG CABIN–Log Cabin City Council accepted the resignation of council member Jennifer Williams and appointed Rodney Allen to take her place at the regular meeting on July 20 at the Log Cabin City Municipal Building.The council approved some important changes to the payment of water bills and court costs which take effect Sept. 1. Water bill payments will be accepted between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. The policy was also amended to no longer accept cash for payment of water or court bills. Payment may be made by check, money order or credit/debit card.Council member Judy Bearden told the assembly “This will make it more efficient and save time for the office personnel.” When asked what would happen if someone brought in a payment after hours, she answered, “They can put it in the drop box and it will not affect the bill being late.” The group was told there would be no change in the service fee for using a credit card.The change will be communicated to residents via signs on the Municipal Building, newsletter and a notice on the water bill.The council also accepted a bid for repair of the water system in the amount of $19,890 from Cates Welding for repair of the 30,000-gallon ground storage tank with the stipulation that the bid expected next week is not lower. Utility Director Blake Laughery said The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) informed the city of the violation during a routine inspection and is allowing time to make the repair before charging for the violation. The council did not want to wait another month to act and risk a penalty for non-compliance. The bid was the lower of two received.The city has $13,900 of the $19,890 that will be needed to pay for repairs. The remaining amount will be funded by the water department. The repairs will increase the water quality in Log Cabin.In other business, council members:• approved hiring Amberlea Commino as a part-time park attendant.• adopted the investment policy for small cities as their official investment policy. City Secretary Belynda Figueriedo informed the council that by state law, they must have an investment policy in place even if they don’t have money to invest.• renewed the church lease for the current rate of $400 per month at a one-year term• Heard citizen concerns about speeding on Daniel Boone and the need for more speed bumps and more frequent police patrols.