By Pearl Cantrell Monitor Staff Writer KEMP–Kemp City Council members approved the annexation of property into the city at the request of Little Mexico bistro owners, Tuesday. “I just want it to be clear,” Mayor Laura Hannah Peace said. “They asked to be annexed into the city.” The council has no authority to annex property […]
By Denise York Monitor Staff Writer LOG CABIN–Log Cabin City Council accepted the resignation of council member Jennifer Williams and appointed Rodney Allen to take her place at the regular meeting on July 20 at the Log Cabin City Municipal Building. The council approved some important changes to the payment of water bills and court […]