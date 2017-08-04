City discusses prohibiting engine braking and setting alarm permits

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : August 4, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–Kemp City Council members approved the annexation of property into the city at the request of Little Mexico bistro owners, Tuesday. “I just want it to be clear,” Mayor Laura Hannah Peace said. “They asked to be annexed into the city.” The council has no authority to annex property into the city without the owner’s permission, she said.

Council members also discussed the possible creation of an ordinance prohibiting engine braking within the city along U.S. 175, Ninth Street and State Highway 274. Signs would need to be posted along these roadways, the council agreed.

They also discussed rules for security alarm permits, the most important being that the police department have a contact person and phone number in the event of an alarm going off.

Council members heard how an alarm at the high school went off for 10 hours before the right person was contacted to disable it, during a recent weekend.

The council directed city staff to prepare ordinances in keeping with their discussions Tuesday for review and voting at the next council meeting and in coordination with the city’s attorney.

The next community event comes at the end of September. A Blues Concert is being planned. “We’re hoping to get Wesley Pruitt to return,” Peace said. “He was really good, last time. It was really great to see people walking from their homes to the park to hear the music.”

In other business, council members:

• received a number of staff reports

• approved the minutes of the June 13 meeting and the payment of open invoices.

• noted Donald Kile, who had signed up to be on the agenda, did not appear.