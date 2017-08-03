‘Jackets and Tigers predicted for postseason

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : August 3, 2017

The Monitor Staff Reports

KEMP–Friday Night Football Texas Magazine has predicted that both Kemp and Malakoff as the only teams in Henderson County to make the playoffs.

The reigning District 9-3A, Division I champion Tigers are picked second behind Teague in district play.

West and Elkhart are predicted to finish third and fourth respectively, while Whitney is picked to finish fifth.

Eustace is predicted to finish in sixth place ahead of both Westwood and Groesbeck.

The Tigers come in ranked No. 18 in the state out of the top 50 teams in 3A, Division I play. They will try and build off an impressive run to the state semifinals last season.

In District 6-3A, Division I, the YellowJackets are picked to finish fourth.

Meanwhile the Mabank Panthers are picked to finish seventh in Distirct 8-4A, Division I.