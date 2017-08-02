Trustees set new drug testing policy

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : August 2, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–Eustace ISD trustees wrestled with resetting a policy to deter students participating in extra-curricular activities from using drugs. The policy came under scrutiny because for the first time in the school’s history a student tested positive for drug use for the second time.

“I don’t know why we’re not celebrating,” former Eustace High School Principal Stan Sowers interjected, instead of coming up with a stricter policy. Sowers also said some students who would be in band or other extra-curricular activities don’t participate because of the random drug testing.

The school doesn’t have any legitimate cause to test all students; only those who participate in activities that take them off campus, as a safety issue, trustees heard.

Sowers attended the July 24 meeting as the assistant superintendent of curriculum. He and Deanna Haynes have taken the place of former assistant superintendent Janet Beasley, who retired at the close of the 2015-16 school year.

Board trustees went round and round on the subject for more than an hour before defining a stricter policy, which encompasses extra-curricular activity participants from Middle School and High School.

Students who test positive for drug use will be denied competing in UIL events for 90 days, but still be required to train and practice as if they were. Upon a repeat positive test for drug-use the student will be barred from UIL competition for one year from the date of offense and upon the third offense, the student is denied participation in extra-curricular activities through graduation.

Students coming up from Middle School to High School who have any strikes against them will get to reset upon entering high school. In fact, it sounded like in order to implement the new policy this new school year, every student was going to be given a clean slate.

Trustee Steve Bell wanted students who are without strong parental guidance at home to know what the school expects from them in relationship to drug use and that’s why he wanted the policy which formerly stipulated a 30-day non-compete policy to the stricter 90-day policy.

“I want them to know we don’t tolerate drug use,” he said, adding that UIL competitions are a privilege, dependent on their behavior. “I don’t tolerate it in my home. And this school should not tolerate it either,” Bell said.

Trustees Billy “Cotton” Walker and Jimmy Kirkhart, Jr. opposed the stricter policy, favoring keeping the present one. “Come on, you’ve never made a mistake as a teenager or been set up at a party?” Walker asked. However, they were overruled by the other four board members. A caveat to the policy says that any attempt to circumvent being drug tested will result in being treated in the same way as a positive test result.

It will be up to the coaches and extra-curricular sponsors to make the policy crystal clear to students under their supervision.

In addition to the 30-day restriction, the previous policy gave the student 90 days on the second offense, one year for a third and dismissal from UIL competitions all together on the fourth.