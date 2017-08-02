Hughla Beet

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : August 2, 2017



Hughla Fae Bonsal Beets passed away July 31, 2017 in Athens. She was born Aug. 1, 1929, in rural Henderson County to Hubert Edgar Bonsal and Beatrice Roark Brownlow.

Services will be held at 11a.m. Thurday, Aug. 3, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with interment following at Payne Springs Cemetery.

Hughla received BA and MA degrees from North Texas State University and did postgraduate work at the University of Massachusetts. An avid educator, Hughla was a consultant to the U. S. Office of Education; worked with the Texas Education Agency on the Education Professional Development Act; acted as a consultant on the Goals for Dallas education committee; was president of the Athens Education Association; belonged to the Texas State Teachers Association; was on the state board of directors of the Texas Classroom Teachers Association and served as president of the Classroom Teachers, Dallas.

She taught school in Seagoville ISD, Dallas ISD and Athens ISD. She was beloved by many former students who kept in touch with her.

Hughla founded Mabank Insurance Agency in the 1970’s and then branched out into Beets Interiors. She also was a partner in Cedar Creek Title Company.

As a community activist, Hughla was vice-chairperson of the Kaufman County Improvement Council. She served as chairman of the Keep Texas Beautiful committee for Mabank and as grant administrator for the Avanti Community Theater in Mabank. She also co-chaired the United Way Campaign for Henderson County; held a seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission for Mabank and was a member of the Mabank Centennial Commission.

Devoted to her faith, Hughla served on the Board of Directors for the First United Methodist Church Foundation in Mabank and was also on the scholarship committee.

During her lifetime, Hughla received numerous awards including Outstanding Ex-Student award from Trinity Valley Community College, a certificate of recognition from the International Thespian society and a Lifetime Achievement award from the Cedar Creek Chamber of Commerce. She served on the board of directors of the Mabank Chamber of Commerce and was awarded Citizen of the Year in 1977.

Hughla lived by her belief that “with God all things are possible.” The family would like to thank Mabank Nursing Home and Kemp Care Center for all the loving care she has received.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anneel Randolph “Doogan” Beets. Also preceding her in death were brothers Clarence Bonsal, Robert Bonsal, Lavon Bonsal, Darrell Bonsal and Alvin Brownlow as well as sisters Lela Bonsal Oldham and Mary Lucille Bonsal Whatley Perkins.

Hughla is survived by her sister Reba Nell Bonsal Steelman, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.