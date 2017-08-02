David Gene Wilson

David Gene Wilson passed away July 25, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 5, 2017 at Moorhead-Epps Funeral Home located at 750 E Main St. Gun Barrel City, TX 75156.

David was born Nov. 13, 1940 in Dallas, the son of James and Elizabeth Wilson.

David loved spending time camping in the Hill Country, playing cards with family and friends, and most of all racing of any kind! Circle Track, Drag, Dirt Car, NASCAR, you name it. He spent many Friday and Saturday nights with friends and family watching the cars speed by or in the drivers seat himself, racing all across Texas and Arkansas.

He was a carpenter by trade, most specifically a trim man. He always said, “A trim man is the most important person to have on a job. They can cover up everyone else’s mistakes!”

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Hazel, Oletha, Lucille, Marie, Mary, Juanita and Inez and brothers Shawlver, James Earl and Monroe.

He is survived by sister Joann Martin, brother James Wilson, daughters Beth and Amy, sons David and Danny as well as grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends.