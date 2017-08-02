Billy Byers

Funeral services for Billy Byers will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at EubQAank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Paul McKinney officiating.

Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Seymore Cemetery in Yantis.

Billy was born March 25, 1932 in Yantis to parents Robert Benjamin and Dora Mae (Proffer) Byers and entered into eternal rest July 30, 2017 at the age of 85.

Billy grew up picking cotton before daylight, with his brothers and sisters. He loved listening to music as a child and watching the Grand Ole Opry.

Billy was in the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He was a proud Veteran. Billy met the love of his life, Dolores, when she was 13. They were neighbors and living in Nash. They married May 15, 1955. He later became a father to two beautiful daughters.

Billy owned and operated his own business in Mesquite, B&W Aluminum. He was a hard worker, but loved having fun.

Billy loved fast cars, and his first hot rod was a ’64 GTO. He enjoyed going to the Green Belly Raceway. Billy liked listening to Merle Haggard, playing the guitar and slot machines. He adored his family and loved his Sunday dinners with them. Billy enjoyed cooking and eating ice cream. He also liked being outdoors; hunting and fishing. These were all things that made him smile. Billy was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jimmy D. Byers, Clinton P. Byers and Bennie D. Byers, sisters Clynie Patridge, Jean Hyman and Verna Blyzes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Dolores L. Byers of Kemp, daughters Vicki Elam and husband Jim of Trinidad, Lisa Ray and husband James of Kemp, grandchildren Chad Moore, Brandon Moore, Ashleigh Ray and Chris Ray, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

