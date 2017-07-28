Lucy Ann Murphy

Lucy Ann Murphy, (née Diehl) a native of Liberty, passed away at her residence in Spring July 20, 2017.

Lucy Ann succumbed to cancer and kidney disease and had struggled for many years.

Lucy Ann was born in Houston in 1939. She grew up in Liberty and attended Liberty High School. Lucy Ann attended X-Ray Technology School at Hotel Dieu in Beaumont, where she met her husband of nearly 57 years James F. Murphy, Sr.

Lucy Ann loved to sew and make clothing and stuffed animals for children. She had an artistic streak and attended oil and pastel art classes in Spring in the 1970s. Lucy Ann painted many canvases with scenic countryside displays of Bluebonnets and old barns. She was active in her church.

Lucy Ann was preceded in death by her sisters, Marguerite Arlene Diehl Davis, Dorothy Alice (Kitty) Rehders and her mother and father Tommie Alton Diehl and Marguerite Belle Diehl.

She was survived by her loving husband James F. Murphy, Sr., son James F. Murphy, Jr., daughters Mary Ann Bartlett, Elizabeth Ann Nelson (née Murphy), son in law, John Nelson, granddaughters Kelsey Rose Jones and Kate Nelson, grandson Robert Murphy, brother Tommy Diehl and sister Debbie Diehl.

Funeral services were held July 27, 2017 at Spring Baptist Church.

Lucy Ann will be interred at National Cemetery in Houston. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Bless an Orphan at www.blessanorphan.com.