Kemp, Malakoff recognized in state poll

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 28, 2017

Special to The Monitor

KEMP–The Texas High School Coaches Association preseason regional football poll was released with two Henderson County area teams recognized.

This is the second straight season that Malakoff and Kemp have been ranked in the preseason regional football poll.

In the Class 3A, Region III, Division I poll, the Malakoff Tigers are ranked No. 2 heading into the season behind the Cameron Yoe Yoemen. Cameron Yoe received three first place votes.

The Teague Lions are ranked No. 4 in the region behind Rockdale.

Coach Jamie Driskell’s Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. They are ranked No. 7 by the Old Coach Magazine.

In the Class 3A, Region II, Division I poll, the Kemp Yellowjackets are ranked No. 7 in the region behind district rival Sunnyvale.

The top five teams are Pottsboro, Mineola, Jefferson, White Oak and Farmersville.

Due to the biennial realignment, Kemp was moved out of the district with Malakoff and Eustace and is now a member of District 6-3A, Division I for the final year of realignment.

Malakoff and Kemp are ranked in the Top 20 in the Dave Campbell Class 3A football poll.

In the Class 4A, Region II, Division I poll, the Athens Hornets have four district opponents ranked as district champion Van comes in tied for second with Midlothian Heritage.