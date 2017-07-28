Hometown coach looks to make big impact

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 28, 2017

The Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–After coaching at Robert E. Lee High School in 2016, new Mabank girls’ soccer coach Ashton Norman looks to make an impact on the town where she grew up.

Norman is the daughter of Mabank Mayor Jeff Norman. The 2012 Mabank graduate’s soccer experience started when she played club soccer in Dallas and for the Panthers as a kid.

Her play did not go unnoticed in high school, eventually leading to her recruitment by Stephen F. Austin to play soccer in college, where she had huge success.

“I spent four years there, where I won four conference championships, so I got a lot of good experience there,” Norman said.

Then when the coaching opportunity opened at Mabank High School this year, Norman jumped at the chance to come back and make a difference where she spent a lot of time.

“I played here in high school, so it’s cool to be back here after I spent so much time here.”

Norman received her coaching degree from SFA, and says she always looked up to her coaches.

“Coaches have always had a big influence in my life,” Norman said. “Besides my parents, the people that I’ve always looked up to were coaches. I guess I’ve always thought that this is something I’ve always wanted to do. I wanted to give back to kids and mean something to them like all my coaches have meant to me.”

Norman said she’s not just focused on the results on the field, but helping the children as well.

“My biggest thing is making relationships with the girls,” said Norman. “I think if you have a good relationship with your players, it’s about motivating them. It’s about creating those relationships, having fun and winning some games.”

Norman also gave her take on what it takes to be a great coach.

“Creating that relationship where your players can talk to you and be open and honest with you,” Norman said. “I think you have to know the game well, and you have to have all your standards and what you expect to be laid out. They have to know that you expect the best and they should want to give you their best.”

Norman stated that standards and expectations between both coach and players should be what builds the program.

“Making sure they know that there is a high set of standards and that everybody, including myself, are going to do the best that we can to build a successful program,” Norman said. “I think if we put each other first and are like a family, winning games will come.”