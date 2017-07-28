City updates rules, adjusts budget, vacates right-of-way

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 28, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

TOOL–The Tool City Council approved a number of changes to ordinances to comply with state rules and to clean up budget items, in the aftermath of $2.595 million worth of road repairs completed over the last several months.

The city council unanimously agreed to amend the 2016-17 budget to reflect the issuance of certificates of obligation and the award of grant funding and provide for savings and severability. Mayor Donny Daniel indicated that the changes clean up the budget as the council plans to enter a workshop to hammer out a new budget for fiscal year 2017-18, which begins Sept. 1.

The council also determined to vacate and abandon .19 acres of the public right-of-way on Wood Crest Drive in the Lakeway Estates subdivision, releasing it back to residents Tony Palasota and Kenneth Meyers and granted a replat of their properties.

The annual supplement of the city’s Code of Ordinance is complete and available on line. The council agreed to adopt it as prepared by American Legal Publishing of Cincinnati, Ohio. The city contracted with the service two years ago, Daniel noted.

The city’s fireworks ordinance was also amended in several articles of the nine-page ordinance. The former rule required sales of fireworks to take place from a permanent structure, that has been changed to allow temporary structures; and sets standards for such stands.

The council also adopted a security policy on handing criminal justice information. The mayor noted that the police department recently underwent an audit and that Shawn Williams was instrumental in his assistance on that project. “He’s very valuable,” Daniel said after the council agreed to promote Williams to lead dispatch for the Police Department communications. “It’s the right thing to do,” Daniel said.

In other business, council members:

• learned that candidate packets for the Nov. 7 election are available on-line at the city’s website. Signing up for office began July 24 and continues through Aug.21.

• were introduced to Lone Star Marina General Manager Heath Hamaker and restaurant manager Walter Leatherwood. The marina is open for gas 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.Friday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

• acknowledged the return of the city’s animal control truck from the City of Kemp, which has withdrawn from the service contract with Tool. Daniel noted that the budget is too tight to support a full-time animal control officer and that the issue is one that the council will be deliberating on in future meetings.

• agreed to meet in a workshop to discuss the next year’s budget.