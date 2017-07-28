City adopts new budget, sets tax rate/Includes 2 percent COLA, police body cameras

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–Gun Barrel City Council members unanimously adopted a 2017-18 budget for the city Tuesday. City Manager Bret Bauer presented the highlights of the budget, which staff has worked on since April. Council members also held two budget workshops to iron out the details.

Bauer said the $3,548,601 budget anticipates a 4.6 percent increase in sales tax revenue over this year. “We feel that is a very safe increase,” he said. Overall the total expenses budgeted represents a 5.85 percent increase over last year’s budgeted expenditures, he added. Among those expenditures is a 2 percent cost-of-living raise for all city employees.

The police department will also institute a new policy which stipulates that all police officers will wear and activate body cameras, which is also a new expense item in the budget. The city also plans to purchase a new truck for the animal control officer as a line item for that department and Code Enforcement has had its funds increased to accomplish more lot cleanups, Bauer concluded. The new budget goes into effect Sept. 1. In a related matter, the council set the proposed tax rate at zero.

The council also adopted a resolution approving the city’s Economic Development Corporation’s 2017-18 Fiscal Year budget, with the correction of a typo.

In other business, council members:

• heard Councilman Ronald Wyrick acknowledge and thank city staff by name for their efforts to put on July Fest.

• approved the replat of four lots in Harbor Point belonging to Janice and George Thomas on Schooner Road into one property.

• agreed to hire Uretek ICR to make drainage improvements to the city’s basketball and tennis courts. The company bid $20,000 to do the work.

• heard EDC member Steven Schiff announce he has been appointed as a trustee on the Mabank ISD School Board to fill a vacancy. “I counted it a privilege to represent Gun Barrel City residents on the board,” he said.