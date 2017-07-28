Cindy Reiber

Memorial services for Cindy Reiber were held July 29, 2017 at Aley United Methodist Church with Rev. Eston Williams officiating.

Cindy was born May 17, 1943 in Westchester County, N.Y. to parents Kenneth and Clara (Bergstrom) Fowler and entered into eternal rest July 20, 2017 at the age of 74.

Cindy married the love of her life, William, October 31, 1986 in Waxahachie. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Cindy loved spending time at the lake, playing 42, cards and Mahjong.

She enjoyed reading and doing ceramics, when she was able. Cindy loved cooking and traveling with her “RV Club.” She was employed with AAFES for many years. Cindy was a member of Aley United Methodist Church. She was an amazing lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and stepson Billy Reiber.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Bill Reiber of Payne Springs, children Kimberly Mrozinski and husband Donnie of Glen Heights, Tammy Reiber of Payne Springs and Teresa Shaffer and husband David of Gatesville, grandchildren Dennis Futrell and wife Devyn, Christopher Futrell and Josh Mrozinski, great-grandchildren Hunter, Bayleigh, Caden and Paizleigh, sisters Kendra Fowler-Plowman and husband Charlie of York, Maine and Donna Ford of Patterson, N.Y, other loving family members and many more friends.

