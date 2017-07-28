Bobbie Jo Spraggins

Bobbie Jo Spraggins was born July 17, 1928 in Harold, Ark. to parents Verner and Mary Edie (Nimmo) Turner and entered into eternal rest July 26, 2017 at the age of 89.

Bobbie Jo was a real estate broker for 40 years and at one time was the oldest licensed real estate broker in the State of Texas. She also did accounting for several businesses including Deb’s Dance Land in Grand Prairie, and McCory Oil Company in Fort Worth, whom she worked for until she retired at the age of 84.

Bobbie Jo was a Southern Belle who could hunt, fish, skin a squirrel and was an excellent cook. Venison was one of her specialities. She loved gardening and quilting. She was an inspirational role model to both friends and family. Bobbie Jo was an avid coin collector and a member of the Trinidad quilting group. She was Baptist by faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland. Bobbie Jo was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bobbie Jo was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Lamar Spraggins, Sr. and three sisters.

She is survived by her loving husband William “Bill” Hoppes of Eustace, son Paul Spraggins and wife Jami of Eustace, daughter Cynthia Faye Phillips and husband Craig of Little Rock, Ark., grandchildren Jason Phillips, Justin Phillips, Michelle Perez, Paul Spraggins III and Jamie Jo Gilroy, eight great-grandchildren, sister Katy Moore of Memphis, Tenn., other loving family members and many more friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled by the family at a later date.

