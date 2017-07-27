Jane Alexander Freer

Funeral services for Jane Alexander Freer were held July 24, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Darwyn Hassert officiating.

Interment followed July 25, 2017 at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Jane was born October 16, 1946 in Selma, Calif. to parents Carl and Ruth (Cline) Alexander and entered into eternal rest July 20, 2017 at the age of 70.

Jane graduated from Selma High School in 1964 and attended Fresno State in California. She married the love of her life, Gary, in Lemoore, Calif. January 9, 1971.

Jane was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved God and was very kind and loving. Jane never met someone without saying hello, she loved introducing herself to new neighbors. She was the life of the party. Jane played golf with the Pinnacle Women’s Golf Club, she loved going to garage sales and watching the 4th of July Air Show on Cedar Creek Lake. She was active in her community and did a lot of volunteer work. Jane was Baptist by faith and attended Richardson Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her labradors. Jane will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband Gary Freer of Mabank, son Paul Freer and wife Shanna of Flower Mound, daughter Leigh Torian and husband John David of Austin, grandson John David Torian of Austin, grandson Beau Torian of Austin, grandson Teague Freer of Flower Mound, grandson Lane Freer of Flower Mound, sister Jo Murray of Selma, many cousins, other loving family members and many more friends.

Per the family’s request, donations can be made in Jane’s honor to Friends of the Animals, 122 Old Gun Barrel Lane, Gun Barrel City, 75156. Contact them at (903) 887-7387 or online at www.friendsoftheanimals.org.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.