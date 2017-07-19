Volunteers form support group for police

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 19, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

SEVEN POINTS–Seven Points City Mayor Pro-tem Bill Hash introduced an idea several women have proposed for a Seven Points Police Department Auxiliary during the city’s July 13 meeting. The group hopes to raise funds for officers needing equipment, such as protective vests and other equipment. It also hopes to increase good relations between the public and the department though a number of events and activities, involving police officers.

Wanda Hager has agreed to serve as president with Valerie Hager as secretary, Micalea Bee as vice president and City Court Clerk Tammy Thompson, as treasurer. Those interested in joining this group, should call Valerie at (903) 441-8297.

The group is working on hosting a monthly outdoor movie night at the park pavilion starting at the end of summer with a concession stand. Other projects include reviving the Blue Santa toy drive and provide a full uncooked Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner to two needy families in the city.

In other business, the council:

• hired Jason Dyer as a new police officer and Danny Richards for the city’s maintenance department.

• agreed to pay the bills as far as the money goes.

• approved financial reports subject to audit and minutes of previous meetings.