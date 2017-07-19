Newt Shands Trail

Newt Shands Trail of Kemp was born April 20, 1925 in Forney to Scott Henry Trail and Essie Lee Beckworth. He died of a stroke at age 92 on July 11, 2017 at Seasons Hospice in Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

In 1942, Newt graduated from Kaufman High School and attended Texas A&M University until he was 18 and old enough to enlist in the U.S. Marines. He served in the 1st Battalion, 27th Marines, 5th Marine Division. He was in the third wave of troops in amphibious tanks to land on Iwo Jima. After pushing inland for three days, he received a blast concussion and was evacuated to Hawaii, then was among the first troops to land on Kyushu, Japan after the atomic bomb in Nagasaki. There he witnessed the devastation as his unit worked to rebuild airport runways. He was honorably discharged shortly before his twenty-first birthday.

Newt returned to Kaufman County to begin ranching, which included work at the Star Brand Ranch. He enlisted in the Air Force as a cadet instructor in the Training Command prior to the start of the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi. After the Conflict ended, he flew 30 years for Braniff Airlines. He moved to Manhattan in the 1970’s, then to San Francisco to fly military air transports to Danang and Saigon as a volunteer civilian contractor. Later he flew 747s all over the world for Tower Air based at Kennedy Airport in New York

While in Kaufman, Newt served on the City Council. He was a leader in the pilot’s union. He partnered with his brother Scott Trail to run the Trail Gin in Talty.

After retiring, he traveled the United States in his motor home. He met the love of his life, Margaret Ann, on a ferry in San Francisco. They married in 1989 and lived in Avon, Conn. They retired to Kaufman County to produce black Angus cattle. Newt enjoyed visiting with friends at the Kemp Dairy Queen, Harvey’s Exxon and the Tolosa Feed Store.

Newt remained active his entire life. He was a Master Mason, Bloomfield Lodge No. 117, for more than 60 years. He accompanied Margaret Ann as she participated in Master Gardeners, Cedar Creek Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Root Seekers Genealogical Society, First Presbyterian Church of Mabank, Meals on Wheels, the Mabank Area Good Samaritans Food Bank, Tai Chi and yoga practice.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Ann of Kemp, son Newt Jr. and wife Joy Campbell-Trail of Kaufman, son-in-Law Randy Bailey of Ola, stepdaughter Gretchen Jolly and husband Steve of Nashville, Tenn., brother James Trail of Phoenix; and his granddaughters Melissa Rodriguez and husband Abe of Denton, Tami Brown and husband Heath of Houston and Hannah Bailey of Mesquite, step-grandchildren Alex and Lauren Jolly of Nashville, great-grandchildren Dylan and Miles Rodriguez of Denton and Lawson and Teagan Brown of Houston, and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Emmy Bailey and siblings Scott Trail, Melvin Trail and Mary Jane Kiser.

UT Southwestern Medical School students will benefit from his participation in the Willed Body Program.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in Newt’s honor to the Mabank Area Good Samaritans Food Bank or to the charity of your choice.