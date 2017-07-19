Jeffrey Crouch

Jeffrey Crouch was born August 8, 1950 in Dangerfield, and entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2017 at the age of 66.

Jeffrey was known as “PePaw” to his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Jeffrey was an interesting man, who was laid back, but very caring. He was always there for you when you needed help.

Jeffrey liked going to the movies. Some of his favorites were Star Wars, Star Trek and his favorite TV show was Gunsmoke. He worked some in real estate and retired after being a truck driver.

Jeffrey was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his wife Janet Crouch, grandmother Marianna Keasler, granddaughter Heather Crouch, mother-in-law Syble Fisher and sister-in-law Deborah Vaught.

He is survived by his daughter Tabitha DeLeon of Kemp, daughter Amanda Crouch of Dallas, granddaughters Marianna DeLeon of Frankston, Anna Lovetta DeLeon of Kemp and Presley Dotson of Dallas, grandson Jeffrey Charles Crouch of Kemp, other loving family members and many more friends.

