Drug arrests land men in jail

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 19, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS—Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports the arrests of two drug suspects in the Cedar Creek Lake area July 11-14.

Wanted fugitive Jeremy Meeks, 33, was arrested late July 11 in Gun Barrel City. Deputy Kyle Pochobradsky spotted Meeks in a vehicle traveling on Welch Lane and followed the vehicle to Harbor Point Road where a traffic stop was attempted. Meeks jumped out of the car and ran into a wooded area, ignoring repeated commands to stop, according to a press release.

The officer chased Meeks and caught him, as Meeks attempted to hide several items in leaves covering the ground. Several small plastic bags used in the distribution of narcotics were found as well as some containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Meeks has been charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and evading arrest. He also faces charges for outstanding warrants for assault family violence and criminal trespassing of a habitation.

“It is never a smart move to run from our deputies,” Hillhouse said. “We don’t give up. Meeks is now in jail facing a multitude of charges that only got worse when he decided to flee.”

Bonds for Meeks’ release total more than $50,000.

On July 14, Billy Charles Hogue, Jr., 60, was seen walking on State Highway 274 in Seven Points. Deputy Pochobradsky knew Hogue had an outstanding arrest felony arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance. While the deputy was making contact with Hogue, he found him to be in possession of suspected meth and a new charge was added to his tally. Hogue is being held on an $8,500 bond in the Henderson County Jail.