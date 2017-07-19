Bulldogs host football camp

The Monitor Staff Reports

EUSTACE–Coach Heath Ragle and his staff will be hosting the 5th annual youth football camp in Eustace on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The camp will be a great opportunity for future Bulldogs to meet their coaches and work on skill development. The entire coaching staff will be on hand to help assist players and the future of Eustace football.

The camp is for incoming 6th-9th graders and there is no cost to sign-up.

Sign-in will be from 8:15 a.m. – 8:25 a.m. Camp will be held at the Eustace High School football field from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.