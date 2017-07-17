Jul
17
Mabank welcomes new businesses
By Denise York
Monitor Staff Writer
MABANK—One can’t help but notice all the building going on in Mabank. From the completely renovated Magnolia Crossing to Market Street and the new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit going up at the corner of SH 198 and Mason Street, the signs of progress long-awaited are everywhere.
Mabank Mayor Jeff Norman is excited. “We, the city and the EDC, have worked long and hard to bring in new business. We have been aggressive with incentives and now we are seeing the fruit of our labors. It is a great time for Mabank,” he said.
Guy New is the owner of the new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit soon to grace one of the busiest intersections of the city, the corner of Mason Street and S.H 198 (Third St.). New tells The Monitor “I was driving through and passed the beautiful high school and drove through Mabank, thinking ‘what a great place for a new Dickey’s.’”
New, who owns the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Rowlett, is in his seventh year of operations there and has great ideas for the new location, including being a member of the community and having a presence in all the local events. “We have big plans for our Grand Opening including a fundraiser for the local tornado victims and “Vince Vance and the Valiants” will be performing. We’re going to do it up big.”
New plans to open the restaurant by the end of August but he has already been active in the area, catering for several private events as well as supporting the Western Week in June. He plans to be at the Uncle Fletch Davis Hamburger Festival in Athens in September. “We cook and you take the credit” is our motto,” New said. “We have delicious barbecue at affordable prices and we will be a big part of the community.”
Magnolia Crossing, located near the intersection of Highways 175 and 198, is one of Mabank’s newest business centers. Magnolia Crossing is a complete renovation and modernization of the old Panther Plaza. The Crossing will be home to East Texas Orthodontics, Glam Bar Salon, Lawndale Dental Lab, and Magnolia Dental.
Glam Bar Salon is a new styling salon founded by local stylist Denise Zavala. Several well-known Mabank stylists, who have a combined total of more than 30 years of experience, will also join Ms. Zavala in providing styling for the Mabank area. Glam Bar Salon’s new facility in Magnolia Crossing is nearing completion and will be opening soon.
Both Magnolia Dental and East Texas Orthodontics are excited to begin serving the Mabank area. Magnolia Dental is owned and operated by Dr. Gerard Macy, an East Texas native and a 2005 graduate of Baylor Dental College in Dallas. Since 2005, Dr. Macy has been a partner in another East Texas dental practice and opens Magnolia Dental to realize his dream of a community-focused dental practice that can provide complete dental care for all family members, including very young children, teenagers, parents, grandparents, and all area residents.
In addition to Dr. Macy, the Magnolia Dental team includes five certified and highly trained professionals, including Dr. Macy’s wife, who is a Mabank High School graduate. The Magnolia Dental team boasts a combined total of more than 50 years of dental experience. In addition to family dentistry, Magnolia Dental offers veneers, TMJ care, guided implant surgery, sedation dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry. State-of-the-art dental technology used by Magnolia Dental includes 3-D imaging and ‘immediate,’ on-site production of crowns. To learn more, visit www.magnolia.dental.
East Texas Orthodontics is owned and operated by Dr. Matt Brown, a 2010 graduate of Baylor College of Dentistry and the only board-certified orthodontist in Mabank. Dr. Brown and his team at East Texas Orthodontics work with both children and adults to customize orthodontic treatment to fit individual needs, goals, and lifestyle. East Texas Orthodontics offers the latest in discrete esthetic braces solutions, the flexibility of Invisalign treatment, or the time-tested benefits of traditional braces. New offices for East Texas Orthodontics are nearing completion and will be opening soon. Visit www.easttexasorthodontics.com.
Lawndale Dental Lab, founded by Mr. Thomas Garza, C.D.T. and Dr. Macy, will offer the highest level of denture services to all dental offices in East Texas. The lab will offer same-day service in relines, repairs, and other denture services. Facilities for Lawndale Dental Lab are nearly completed, and the lab will be fully operational very soon.
New on Market Street is Twisted Sisters Wines and Finds in a new building shared with Mamie Ruth Mercantile. Both businesses offer unique items and a wonderful relaxed shopping experience, with Twisted Sisters offering a wine bar as a gathering place to unwind and even listen to live music. It offers outdoor seating, as well as meat and cheese snack trays. Mamie Ruth Mercantile offers enticing items in every corner and adds another great place to shop on Market Street.
Mabank Business Suites on Eubank Street offers office space as well as a fully-equipped high-speed internet and audio-visual presentation set-up in a convenient, centrally-located facility. Space may be rented by the hour or day.
Two Mexican restaurants join the lineup of new eateries in Mabank. Taqueria Guadalupana, located adjacent to the Valero on SH 198 (formerly Milano’s Pizzeria) and Jalisco’s Mexican Grill on Market Street offers opportunities for lunch and dinner and are expected to open by the end of summer.
Plans are underway for a new Jack-In-The-Box on the north end of town across from Solar Turbines on Farm-to-Market 90.
“We are excited to see the number of new businesses coming to Mabank,” said Cedar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Tony Kalawe. “As more and more people move to the area, this becomes a great place for new businesses.”