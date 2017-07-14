William R. Fackler

William “Bill” Fackler was born Sept. 12, 1930 in Oak Park, Ill. He passed away on July 3, 2017 after a brief battle with cancer.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter V. Fackler and Ida S. Fackler, as well as an older brother and sister.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Marilyn “Marnie” Heaton Fackler, his children Dave Fackler and wife Kelle Heihn Fackler, Katie Fackler Whyte and husband Mark and Bob Fackler and wife Carolyn Martin Fackler, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his identical twin brother Robert Slora Fackler and wife Cynthia of Canandaigua, N.Y. and nieces and nephews.

After graduating from the University of Rochester and being accepted at Cornell University Medical College, Bill proposed to Marnie. They were married on June 21, 1952 at the University Park Methodist Church in Dallas.

Bill graduated in the top ten of his medical school class on June 6, 1956 and then began his Navy years at the U. S. Naval Hospital in Great Lakes, Ill.

After the Navy, Bill and Marnie settled in Richardson where he began his pediatric residency at Children’s Medical Center. He joined Dr. Ben McCarley and Dr. Robert Bondy in pediatric practice in Richardson and quickly became one of their beloved pediatricians.

Bill lived his life in service to others. He served for a number of years as a church elder at Fellowship Bible Church North in Plano and then as an elder at Cedar Creek Bible Church. Bill was an enthusiastic Boy Scout. He became an Eagle Scout before entering high school. He was also instrumental in starting Boy Scout Troop 1001 in Richardson where he was a Scoutmaster for five years.

He and Marnie started the Young Life Club at J.J. Pearce High School in 1968 where they led teens to Christ for 10 years. In 1977, Bill joined the Cedar Creek Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 5-14 where he served in many capacities from Member Training to Flotilla Commander.

Upon his retirement, Bill and Marnie moved from Richardson to Cedar Creek Lake where they attended Cedar Creek Bible Church.

A memorial service will be held at Cedar Creek Bible Church on Thursday, July 27.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to “Friends of Boating,” c/o Al Harding, 1909 Austin Aisle, Tool, TX 75143 or to the Benevolent Fund at Cedar Creek Bible Church, 700 N. Seven Points Blvd., Kemp, TX 75143.