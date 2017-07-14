Minnie Kinson

Graveside services for Minnie Pearl Kinson, 85, of Mabank, were held in Palestine July 14, 2017, at Palestine City Cemetery with Chaplain Kevin Moore officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Herrington / Land of Memory Funeral Home.

Mrs. Kinson passed away peacefully at Mabank Nursing Home July 11, 2017. She was born July 10, 1932, in Mexia, to S.T. Walpole and Minnie Lee Smith Rountree.

Mrs. Kinson was a housewife and Church of Christ member. She loved to read, play her handheld games and enjoy the time she could spend with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver Kinson, parents, six brothers, son Jerry Don Kinson and daughter Cathy R. Kinson.

Survivors include her son Lee Kinson of Palestine, daughters Carol Kinson Heron of Mabank, Gloria Kinson May of Malakoff, Paula Kinson Bolt and husband Dennis of Mabank, Sharron Kinson Galliford and husband Bill of Kerens, Shannon Kinson Greer of Palestine, daughter-in-law Nellie Kinson of Palestine, brother George Rountree of Fairfield, sisters Jean Bell of Mabank and Wanda Gregory of Floresville, 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Pallbearers were Zach Wood, Christopher Hagood, Garrett Fletcher, Robert Rainey, Clayton Flowers and Jerry Kinson. Honorary pallbearers were Minnie’s sons, grandsons and great-grandsons.

Mrs. Kinson loved the people at Mabank Nursing Home. Her family would like to give special thanks to all of the nursing home staff, the VNA Hospice, and Dr. Eric.

