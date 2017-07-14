Mark Lynn Bruner

Mark Lynn Bruner was born May 15, 1949 in Kaufmanto parents Lloyd and Esther (Haley) Bruner and entered into eternal rest July 10, 2017 at the age of 68.

Mark married the love of his life, Kay, in Mabank on April 10, 1999. He was an amazing auto mechanic, he loved fixing and working on everything. Mark liked racing and shooting pool. He attended Calvary Baptist Church. Mark was an exceptional man who was loved by all and will be missed tremendously.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Crystal Bruner Fleming, sisters Bonnie Wood, Connie Shaw and Geneva Bruner and brothers Roger and Billy Ray Bruner.

He is survived by his loving wife Kay Bruner of Kemp, sons Chris Bruner and wife Traci of Kemp, Chad Bruner and wife Alicia of Kemp, Scott Patterson of Kathleen, Ga. and bonus son Austin Richardson of Kemp, son-in-law Daniel Fleming of Kemp, daughters Margaret McKinley of Kemp and Dawn Richardson of Hot Springs, Ark., 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brothers Billy Jack Bruner and wife Charlotte of Kemp and Lloyd “Junior” Bruner of Scurry, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

