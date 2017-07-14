Larry Martin Glossup

Larry Martin Glossup of Payne Springs, passed away at his home July 10, 2017.

Larry is preceded in death by his father George Martin Glossup, his mother Elizabeth Glossup and stepson Felix R. Moses, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Vera Glossup, sister Carol Chappel (Jeff) and brother Frankie Glossup (Brenda). Also aunts Eva Wilson and Ida Bratcher (Gene), Mildred Rosenbeck (Jim) and uncle Weldon Glossup (Vera Mae), Stepson Chris Moses (Jennifer) and stepdaughters Sandra McBerry (Wesley) and Cathy Anderson (Terry), also several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Larry has many other family members and a host of friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements were under the direction of Moorhead – Epps Funeral Home in Gun Barrel City.