Judge Wood will not seek re-election/County renews contract with Cedar Creek Humane Society

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 14, 2017

By Denise York

Monitor Staff Writer

KAUFMAN–Kaufman County Judge Bruce Wood announced July 10 in a regular meeting of the Kaufman County Commissioner’s Court that he will not seek re-election as Kaufman County Judge during the 2018 election cycle. Wood’s second term will end Dec. 31, 2018.

In a press release given to The Monitor, Wood said, “I would like to thank the people of Kaufman County for the high honor and great privilege they have given me to serve as their county judge which began Jan. 1, 2011. It has been a challenging job and rewarding in many ways, but the support of countless individuals has allowed Kaufman County to move forward with several joint efforts that produced many vital projects that have improved the quality of life in our county.”

Wood acknowledged the many challenges ahead as the county grows and pledged full engagement until the last day of his term. He praised the quality of leadership and the hard-working, dedicated employees of the county.

Commissioners approved a contract with the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake for Animal Shelter Services. The new contract includes a reduction of the monthly charge from $9,300 per month last year to $8,267 beginning Aug 1. The agreement is for nine months and renewable month-to-month after that as the county moves forward with plans to build its own facility.

During a budget workshop later that day, commissioners agreed to use a portion of the $250,000 set aside for the animal shelter to clear a portion at the Poor Farm/ former county jail, a site pegged for the county animal shelter. This proposition is opposed by members of the Kaufman County Historical Commission. Probationers have been clearing brush and debris between the open area and the pond and bids will be sought to clear the rest, using some of the $250K, Wood said. Clearing the area will not affect any historical sites, Wood added.

The court recognized Veterans Service Officer Robert Hunter with a certificate as he completed his Basic Training Course in Veteran’s Benefits. As Hunter presented his quarterly report to the court, he said “This will get us one step closer to accreditation. I have courses scheduled next month and I hope with that to be fully accredited by the end of this fiscal year.”

Hunter told the court that his current status is “pending accreditation.” Currently, his office is seeing a 37 percent increase in claims coming in with more in-person visits. “They are beginning to know we are here and here to help them,” Hunter said of the Veterans.

Wood also recognized Kaufman County Commissioner Pct. 2 Skeet Phillips as having completed his continuing education.

In other business, the commissioners:

• approved an additional services authorization for the FM 548 Project between Kaufman County and Pacheco Koch in the amount of $786,780.50. The additional services were beyond the scope of work originally agreed to in November 2015

• approved lease/ purchase of three 2018 Kenworth T880 Dump Trucks for Pct. 1 Road and Bridge at $126,059.04 each from MCH Kenworth.

• approved lease/purchase of a 2017 John Deere 65E Motor Grader for Pct. 1 Road and Bridge at $180,000.

• heard and accepted monthly reports from Kaufman County Sheriff Bryans Beavers and Fire Marshal Randy Richards

• paid bills in the amount of $1,433,584.35 of which approximately $500,000 was for employee insurance as presented by Auditor Karen McLeod