James William Lee, Jr.

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 14, 2017

Funeral services for James Lee, Jr. were held Friday, July 14, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank, with Pastor David Woodham officiating. Interment followed the service at Payne Cemetery.

James was born Feb. 11, 1935 in Dallas, to parents James William and Willie Mae (Davis) Lee, Sr. and entered into eternal rest July 10, 2017 at the age of 82.

James was ornery, but fun and loving. He was very caring and loved all of his nieces and nephews. James was outgoing and loved going to garage sales. He worked as a mechanic for the City of Dallas for 20 plus years. James was a member of the American Legion. He was Baptist by faith. James was just an all-around great guy and he is going to be missed by all who knew and loved him.

James was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ehla Mae Dixon and Elizabeth Ann LeGrand.

He is survived by his sister Betty Hamilton of Gun Barrel City, nephew Gary Hamilton of Tool, nephew Steve Hamilton of Angleton, nephew Doug LeGrand and his wife Kim of Tool, nephew David LeGrand of Wills Point and nephew Michael Dixon and wife Alicia of Kemp, many more nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

Pallbearers were Jimmy LeGrand, Doug LeGrand, Jed Deupree, Chris Lacoume, Gary Hamilton and Ashley LeGrand.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com