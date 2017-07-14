Eustace volleyball to host team camp/Open to all JV and varsity players

Monitor Staff Reports

EUSTACE–Eustace High School will be conducting a volleyball team skills camp at Eustace High School gym July 24-27. Time of the camp will be from 8 a.m. – 12 noon daily. Cost for the camp will be $25 for in-district athletes and $35 for player not part of Eustace ISD. Cash payments only will be accepted.

Coaching the camp will be former players that are now in the coaching profession and/or players currently playing college volleyball or have played in college.

All skills will be approached from a team perspective with a true work atmosphere. All athletes will be expected to work and give their best.

This camp will be one in which the athletes will work hard and learn. For that reason, the coaches are asking that only junior varsity and varsity players attend.

Freshmen may be accepted if the coach feels they are capable of the high-level workout.

Anyone interested in attending this high-skills camp needs to contact the Eustace ISD athletic department for a registration form or for any questions.