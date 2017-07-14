Clarence Clinton GoDair

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 14, 2017



Clarence Clinton GoDair, of Eustace, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017, following a brief illness. He was 85 years old.

Mr. GoDair was born in Portageville Mo., to Maudie Stuart GoDair and Arthur Dalton GoDair January 23, 1932.

He grew up in Bakersfield, Calif. and married his high school sweetheart, Juanita Neal prior to entering military service. His greatest honor was serving in the United States Army, 2nd Infantry Division, during the Korean War. Injured in battle on September 3, 1951, Private E-2 GoDair was awarded the Purple Heart.

Upon returning home, he began working for ICX, a trucking company, where he was promoted to sales manager and transferred to Dallas. After retirement, he moved to Eustace, where he resided for 19 years.

He is preceded in death by brothers Jim, Herschel and Harold and sisters Ruth Luke and Reathel Treece.

Mr. GoDair is survived by Juanita, his devoted wife of 66 years, his son Clinton Dana GoDair and his wife Vikki of Eustace, his daughter Deborah and her husband Kip of Hurst, and his sister Myrtle Blackwood and her husband Pete of Bakersfield. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Jennifer Mattingly and her husband Tim of Malakoff, Jeff GoDair and his wife Amy of Mabank, Todd Campbell of Hurst and Rachel Highsmith and her husband Jeff of Arlington, his brothers-in-law Stuart Neal and his wife Marissa and Jackie Neal and his wife JoAnne.

He will also be missed by his great-grandchildren Heather Fugitt, Clayton Mattingly, Regan GoDair, Carter GoDair, Addison GoDair, Tyler Mattingly and wife Amanda and Levi Highsmith, great-great grandsons Chase and Chance Mattingly and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Clarence GoDair will be held on Monday, July 17, 2017, at Eubank Funeral Home in Mabank. Viewing at 9 a.m. with services following at 10 a.m. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Grand Prairie.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com