Wilma Gregory

Funeral services for Wilma “Willie” Gregory were held July 1, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Mabank with Rev. Hugh Roberts and Rev. Larry Stranberg officiating. Interment followed the service at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park in Mabank.

Wilma was born on July 19, 1941 in Del Rio to parents William and Violet (Galindo) Cantwell and entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2017 at the age of 75.

Wilma adored and loved her family very much. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She graduated from Yukon High School in Okla., in 1959 and went to school to become a beautician. She worked as beautician from 1960 to 1973 and then went to work as an Instructor for the National Cosmetology Center in Richardson, where she retired in 1983.

Wilma married J.C. Gregory on Aug. 19, 1974 in Carrolton. Wilma enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening and cooking. She loved sports, baseball and football. Wilma loved to love. She loved the Lord, her family and animals. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mabank. Wilma went on missionary trips for almost 20 years. She loved working in the children’s ministry and taught vacation Bible school every year. Wilma sang in the senior choir, taught Bible study and was a part of the ladies ministry. She was also a part of the Mabank area Good Samaritans for 30 years and worked with children’s orphanages in Mexico. Wilma was an amazing lady, who loved and was loved by many.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Jimmy Land, brothers Buddy Cantwell, PFC Kenneth Cantwell and Frank Cantwell.

She is survived by her loving husband J.C. Gregory of Phalba, son Jimmy Land and wife Julie of Springfield, Tenn., son Buddy Land of Canton, son Steve Gregory and wife Tami of Trophy Club, daughter Debbie Wright and husband David of College Station, granddaughter Chloe Land of Springfield, Tenn., grandson James Wright and wife Lindsey of Georgetown, granddaughter Jennifer Wright of Dallas, grandson Justin Gregory and wife Ashley of Dallas, grandson Jordan Gregory of Austin, great-granddaughters Addison, Avery and Aubrey Wright, great-grandson Jace Gregory, other loving family members and many more friends.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Wilma’s honor to the charity of your choice.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.