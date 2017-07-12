Stolen vehicle located, drug arrest follows

Special to The Monitor

ATHENS–A rainy weekend ended with a Mabank man in the Henderson County Jail on a felony drug possession charge. A stolen Chevy Blazer stolen from Athens was also found stuck in the mud in the woods, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said today.

Rami Carroll, 22, of Mabank was arrested Saturday morning after Sgt. Thomas Goodell discovered him with a clear plastic bag containing likely methamphetamine and a syringe with the same illegal drug.

He was charged with a state jail felony and faces up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Goodell and a team of deputies responded to the scene between Sunfish Drive and Tarpon Drive in the Gun Barrel City area to search for a stolen vehicle. The Blazer was found about 150 yards off the road, in the woods, stuck in the mud. Tow truck drivers eventually freed the vehicle, which had been reported stolen to the Athens Police Department. The suspect, Carroll, had arrived at the scene in a different vehicle.

Hillhouse noted it is common for one crime to lead to a drug arrest. “Our deputies are constantly on the lookout for anyone we suspect might be using or selling narcotics in this county,” he said.