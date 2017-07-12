Margilynn Murrill Marshall

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 12, 2017

Margilynn “Mighty” Marshall passed away at home in Staples on July 2, 2017. Margie was born on Feb. 6, 1933 in Hondo to Marguerite and Lynn Murrill.Margilynn graduated from Hondo High School in 1950. Soon after that she met Johnny Marshall and they were married on Nov. 25, 1950. They were married for 66 years. Margie is best known for her love for her family and of course, bowling.Margie is preceded in death by her mother Marguerite Murrill and her grandson Jeremiah Wilkerson.She is survived by her husband Johnny Marvin Marshall, daughter Patti Ann Hickok, son William Lee “Bill” Marshall and daughter-in-law Janet, daughter Jeanette Marie Grumbles and son-in-law Russell and son John Norman Marshall. She also leaves behind five grandchildren Patricia, Jessica, Daniel, Christopher and Craig and eleven great-grandchildren.A memorial service for Margie will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the First Methodist Church 1006 16th Street in Hondo.