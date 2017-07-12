Jerry Harrison

Memorial services for Jerry D. Harrison will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Victory Church in Scurry.

Jerry was born on August 22, 1953 in Nashville, Tenn. to parents James Paul and Helen Melissa (Mason) Harrison and entered into eternal rest on July 5, 2017 at the age of 63.

Jerry married the love of his life, Debbie, on August 26, 1977. He was a jack-of-all-trades a carpenter and a painter and could build anything. Jerry loved being outdoors playing darts, fishing and hunting. He raised racing pigeons and was a member of the American Racing Pigeon Union. Jerry was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Brenda House and Kay Ybarra and brother James Harrison.

He is survived by his loving wife Debbie Harrison of Kemp, son Joseph Harrison and wife Daria of Kemp, other children Richard, Mike, Melissa, Mandy, Amy and Shelly, granddaughter Nomi Harrison of Kemp, numerous other grandchildren, brother Lee Harrison and wife Shelia of Texas, sisters Barbara Johnson of Kemp, Sandra McCoy and husband David of Brownsboro, Gloria Hicks of Grapevine and Becky Saunders and husband Ray of Magnolia, Ark. numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

