Frank Carl Buczek

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 12, 2017

Funeral services for Frank Carl Buczek were held July 6, 2017 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Gun Barrel City with Father Dan Daugherty officiating.

Frank was born on April 24, 1941 in St. Joseph, Mo. to parents Carl and Pearl (Mathis) Buczek and entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2017 at the age of 76.

Frank enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting. He was a rock collector and had quite a collection. Frank liked getting rocks and polishing them to make them beautiful. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Teamsters AF of LCIO. Frank was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Gun Barrel City. He was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and wife Eleanor Buczek.

He is survived by his brother Tom Buczek and wife Gloria of Lewisville and many friends.

