Edna Collins

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 12, 2017

Memorial services for Edna Collins were held July 2, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank and Rev. Teddy King officiated.

Edna was born on Nov. 13, 1943 in Seneca, Mo. to parents Frank and Elma (Hopkins) Marshall and entered into eternal rest on June 30, 2017 at the age of 73.

Edna married Bob Collins on March 5, 1991. She enjoyed playing the slot machines and fishing. As a certified nurse’s aide Edna devoted her life to caring and giving comfort to others. Edna loved her pets and entertaining her grandchildren. She was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Chaz Lee Rayborn, bonus daughter Robin Kivett, bonus grandson Bobby Kivett, sisters Mary Lou Byrd and Alice Slocam and brothers Clarence, Gene, Talbert, Edward Lee and Arthur Ray.

She is survived by her husband Bob Collins of Mabank, children Brenda Thorp and husband Gary of Katy, Sherri Branstine and husband Johnny of Arlington, Billy Rayborn and wife Kim of Granby, Mo., Shelly Williams and husband Charles of Guymon, Okla. and Robert Everett and wife Donna of Palestine, bonus children Bill Collins and wife Kristy of Ulysses, Kan., 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, brother Paul Marshall of Anderson, Mo., other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.