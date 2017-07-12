Earl Weldon Tice

Earl Weldon Tice, 83, of Mabank peacefully passed away on July 5, 2017 at Southplace Nursing Home in Athens due to health complications from a fall earlier in June.

A celebration of life was held July 9, 2017 at Eubanks Funeral Home in Mabank.

Earl enjoyed a full life with Christine Ozell Tice for 48 years of which you would never see one without the other, truly best friends for life. They enjoyed family, travel, holidays and anything related to water.

Survived by wife Christine, daughters Sherry Pogue, Elizabeth and Ronnie Neighbors, son Dale and Darla Tice, grandchildren Regina and Jimmy McBride, Kristy Barefoot, Jamie Pogue, Brandy Bradshaw, Ashley Albers, Rodney and Michelle Parks, Donna Hyatt, Jacob and Denise Neighbors and Heather Jackson, with six great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com