Earl Charles Brown

Funeral services for Earl Charles Brown were held July 6, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Eustace with Rev. Paul McKinney officiating. Interment followed the service at Payne Cemetery in Eustace.

Earl was born on July 11, 1937 in Albuquerque, N.M. to parents Burl William and Margaret Cleo (Metcalf) Brown and entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2017 at the age of 79. Earl was known to his family and friends as “Charlie.”

He married the love of his life, Ruby Unibeth Johnson. Charlie enjoyed working in the yard. He loved watching wildlife, especially birds, for which he built birdhouses. Charlie liked taking cruises with his lovely wife. He loved wrestling and was a member of the 42 Club in Mabank. Charlie was an amazing man, who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Beth Brown of Eustace, daughter Kelly Campbell and husband C.E. of Clyde, daughter Misty Roberts and husband Sylvester of Clyde, son Michael Brown and wife Rebecca Baldwin of Eustace, grandchildren Jacie, Jacob and Jessica Roberts, sister Margaret Toynette Locker and husband Bill of Eustace, other loving family members and many more friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Charlie’s honor to the Athens Humane Society at 901 W. College St., Athens, Texas 75751 or (903) 677-7387.

