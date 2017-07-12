Cheryl Briggs

Cheryl Ann Briggs passed away July 10, 2017 in Albuquerque, N.M. She was born February 3, 1953 in Piqua, Ohio.

Cheryl was a teacher for many years for various Texas private schools and loved the outdoors. She grew up in the Moriarty area and graduated from Moriarty High School. She then lived for 25 years on a lake and would fish and hunt any chance she got.

Cheryl was a member of the First Baptist Peoples Church Choir and was an extremely talented harp player. Playing Bingo was one of her favorite pastimes but her true love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Virgil Latter.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Marie (Swope) Latter of Chandler, Ariz., beloved husband, Fred Briggs of McIntosh, N.M. sons, David Saline and wife Lynnetta of Moriarty, N.M. and Michael Saline and wife Nicole of Albuquerque, N.M., daughter Lesley Saline and fiancé Shawn Berry Hill of Moriarty, N.M., stepson, Fred Briggs III and wife Brittani of Denton; stepdaughters, Sherrilyn Briggs and companion Jamie Joiner of Dallas, Terri Diaz and husband Frank of Corinth and Denna Briggs of St. Petersburg, Fla., brothers, Jerry Latter and wife Sandra of Belen, N.M., Jim Latter and wife Linda of Chandler, Ariz., Tom Latter and wife Geri of Edgewood, NM and John Latter and wife Patricia of Rio Rancho, N.M., sister, Karen Encinias and husband Segundo of Moriarty, N.M., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was blessed with 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Harris Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, N.M. The funeral service follows at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Peoples Church in Moriarty, N.M. Tar Henderson will officiate. Burial will be at the Mountain View Cemetery in Moriarty, N.M. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.