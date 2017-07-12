Cedar Creek Poker Run set for July 15

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 12, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

SEVEN POINTS–The Cedar Creek Poker Run kicks off at the Boondocks on July 15 in Seven Points.

Pre-registration begins on July 14 and runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Rates are $25 per poker hand. Don’t forget to pick up the 2017 Poker Run t-shirt as well. The Boondocks are located at 2101 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points. To contact, please call (903) 432-2010.

Registration on the day of the Poker Run begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. You can come meet around 200 or 300 people at the event. You may also purchase poker hands as well as merchandise, raffle tickets and renew or buy a membership.

The Poker Run stops will happen from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., followed by a party at Tom Finley Park in Seven Points. The Bad Monkeys will be playing from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Also during this time the poker hands will open, and the silent auction will begin. Raffle tickets will also be sold for the Booze Barrel, followed by the live auction at 7 p.m.

After the live auction, Poker Run winners will be announced. The winners of the raffle will also be drawn, as well as the announcement of the best dressed crew winners.