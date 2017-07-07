Standoff ends without shots fired

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 7, 2017



Monitor Staff Reports

GUN BARREL CITY–A four-hour standoff with police ended peacefully Sunday when Investigator Monte Mansfield of the Gun Barrel City Police Department persuaded the suspect to surrender to authorities.

Matthew Dennis, 31, is being held on a $25,000 bond for burglary of a habitation with other felony intent, in the Henderson County jail.

It was quite the scene on Ben Lacy Drive in Siesta Shores Subdivision with a S.W.A.T. team standing by to assist city police officers.

Dennis may have been recently released on probation of a 12-year jail sentence received in 2012 for serious bodily injury to a child incident occurring in 2011.

According to an Athens newspaper report, homeowner Carrie Dearmond, 60, was visiting with a friend at the back of the house, when her dog alerted her with vicious barking that not all was right at the 200-block house.

While investigating the barking alarm, Dearmond’s friend encountered the intruder in the living room. The homeowner had gone to retrieve her .22-caliber handgun from her bedroom.

Dennis was reported as being confused, asking about his child. “He admitted to us he was on drugs,” Dearmond told the Athens newspaper. Her friend reported that he threatened to kill him.

Dearmond said she held the intruder at bay in the kitchen, while pointing the gun at him. “I have never been so scared,” Dearmond said. “I really thought something bad was going to happen,” the Athens Daily Review reported.

Her friend called 9-1-1 and the pair held him off until officers could arrive moments later. Dearmond said she released the gun when the police ordered her to put it down. Dennis took that opportunity to dash into a nearby bedroom, barricading himself inside, starting the standoff with police.

While in the bedroom, the intruder located a 9-mm handgun, Dearmond keeps for self-defense.

Dearmond reported that he destroyed the room breaking a window, mirrors, closet doors and putting holes in the ceiling. “He trashed the entire room. I think he was trying to find a way out, but there were police all outside.”