Shirley Moseley, 82 passed away peacefully on July 2 in her home in Spring.
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, she was loved by all. Shirley and her husband Billie attended First Baptist Church in Mabank for years.
Funeral services were held on July 5 at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. The burial was held July 6 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Mabank.
You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.
