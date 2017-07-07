Shirley Moseley

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 7, 2017

Shirley Moseley, 82 passed away peacefully on July 2 in her home in Spring.

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, she was loved by all. Shirley and her husband Billie attended First Baptist Church in Mabank for years.

Funeral services were held on July 5 at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. The burial was held July 6 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Mabank.

