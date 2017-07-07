MHS volleyball camp scheduled for July 10-13

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–The Mabank High School volleyball coaching staff will be conducting the Mabank Volleyball Camp ’17 from July 10-13. The camp will run from 9:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Mabank High School gym.

The camp is for incoming fourth through ninth grade students entering the 2017-18 school year. This camp is designed for beginners to the intermediate levels and will offer instruction and training of new performance skills and techniques of passing, setting, attacking, serving and defense. Emphasis will be placed on court movement and ball control as well as game competition. A variety of drills, games and competition will be used to put these techniques into practice. Campers will be divided by age group. The camp staff will consist of Mabank Head Volleyball Coach Stacy Shelton, her assistant coaches and former Mabank players.

The intent of the camp is to provide each athlete with a meaningful experience through fundamentals of the game, and the opportunity to learn what it takes to be a successful volleyball player.

The camp fee is $60, which includes a camp t-shirt. Please pick up and fill out the registration form and send the form with the full payment and hand deliver form and money to Coach Stacy Shelton or mail it to her. Payment may be made on or before the camp date.