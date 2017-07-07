Lynn Mitchell Webb

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 7, 2017

Funeral services for Lynn Mitchell Webb of Tool were held July 7, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Seven Points. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Scurry.

Mike, as he was called, was born Sept. 20, 1935 in Kaufman to parents Tillman and Floy (Gore) Webb and entered eternal rest on July 1, 2017 at the age of 81.

Mike was in the United States Army for 28 years where he earned his GED, attended college and taught art. He was a Ranger in Special Forces and earned his Green Beret. Mike enjoyed fishing, going to the boats to gamble, painting and classic cars. He was a lighthearted funny guy who liked to tell stories and loved serving his country.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brother K.O. Webb.

He is survived by his loving wife Joyce Webb of Tool, stepson Mike Thompson of Kemp, beloved caregiver Melinda Blankenship, numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.