Lone Star Cup winners announced/Local schools have great years

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 7, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

AUSTIN–The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2016-17 UIL Lone Star Cup. The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. All UIL member high schools in good standing are included for contention for the UIL Lone Star Cup. The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year.

Returning to the top of its class, Dallas Highland Park won its 10th UIL Lone Star Cup title (most all-time) with 106 points in Conference 5A. The Scots won five team state championships – the most among this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup winners – in team tennis, football, girls soccer, boys golf and boys swimming & diving. Dallas Highland Park’s last UIL Lone Star Cup win came in 2008.

In Conference 4A, Argyle earned its sixth consecutive (tied-first all-time) and eighth overall (second all-time) UIL Lone Star Cup trophy. The Eagles earned 128 points (most of any school in 2016-17) with state championships in academics, girls basketball and boys golf, state runners-up in marching band and volleyball, and state semifinalists in boys basketball. Mabank finished in 84th with 28 points, buoyed by a regional semifinal run by the Lady Panther soccer team.

Wall captured its first UIL Lone Star Cup victory with deep playoff runs in multiple team sports. The Hawks were state runners-up in baseball, state semifinalists in football, regional finalists in girls basketball and regional semifinalists in softball and boys basketball. They also earned points at state with a third-place finish in boys track & field and a fourth-place finish in girls track & field. Malakoff led all Henderson County schools with a 34th-place finish, ending the season with 30 points. The Tigers made the playoffs in football, including a state semifinal appearance, basketball, and softball, as well as having a double state champion in track. Eustace was 60th with 22 points, with cross country having a great showing, including state champion Chanda Westbrook. Kemp was 92nd with 18 points. Kemp’s UIL One-Act Play won the state championship.

Another first-time winner, Sundown secured the Conference 2A UIL Lone Star Cup with state championships in boys and girls cross country. The reigning state runners-up in marching band also earned points for being regional semifinalists in girls basketball and fifth-place finishers at state in boys and girls track & field and academics.

With state championships in academics and girls basketball, Nazareth claimed the Conference 1A UIL Lone Star Cup. The Swifts were state runners-up in girls cross country, regional finalists in boys basketball and had most match wins at state tennis. Nazareth is one of three first-time winners this year, the most since 2006 (Lindsay, Argyle and Conroe The Woodlands). Trinidad was 46th in Class A, finishing with 20 points. Trinidad’s volleyball team made a deep run and the baseball team also made the playoffs.