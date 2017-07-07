James Bradley Bookman

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 7, 2017

James Bradley Bookman of Kemp was called home on June 30, 2017.

He was a loving son, father, grandfather and good friend to many. He was born June 16, 1967 in Terrell to James Lee and Barbara Allen Bookman. He grew up with two brothers Todd Clark and wife Lisa and Jerry Bookman and wife Amber.

James was in the graduating class of 1985 at Crandall High School. While in high school he played football for the Crandall Pirates. He worked as a painter most of his career but he was also a true “jack of all trades,” as there was never a job that he couldn’t do.

In James’ spare time he enjoyed being outside fishing, eating that fresh catch of the day, listening to music, telling stories of his childhood, but most of all James cherished spending time with his family and friends.

James was blessed with a beautiful daughter Taylor Farmer and husband Ben of Elkhart.

When James would talk about his granddaughter Kate, he always had a smile on his face.

James has many other family members and a host of friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him especially his neighbors and Mary Kay Neighbors Royal.

James is preceded in death by his grandparents James Herman and Ollie Mae Failes Bookman and Walter and Catherine Allen, his father and his aunts Freda, Anona, Erma and Margie.

Chaplin Kevin Moore and Minster Mary Eastpp-Brook will be officiating for the Bookman family.