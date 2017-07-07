Church observes July 4 with memorial/Four Mile Lutheran honors veterans

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 7, 2017



By Denise York

Monitor Staff Writer

PRAIRIEVILLE–The congregation of Four Mile Lutheran Church, along with friends and community members gathered to honor those who fought to make us free this Independence Day, July 4.

The day began with a business meeting regarding the Four Mile Cemetery. The annual event is the main fundraiser benefitting the upkeep of the cemetery which was decked out in patriotic red, white and blue ribbons. All the graves of the Veterans had new American flags placed on them.

Four Mile Lutheran Church is the oldest Norwegian Lutheran church in Texas, having held continuous services from 1848 to present day. The first church in this location was built in 1853 and rebuilt in 1875 after a termite invasion. In 1941, the church was improved and currently is the Adult Sunday School space. In 1956, a vacant church was purchased and moved from Mabank to adjoin the 1875 building. The Sanctuary was renovated in 2014 and re-dedicated on October 12, 2014. This is their 169th year serving their community.

Bishop Erik Gronberg was invited to give the sermon at the service. He spoke of the importance of knowing our heritage. “Remember the immigrants who came from a dreary land with hope in their hearts – 169 years ago.”

He told the congregation to “celebrate their freedom. Freedom is not just freedom from, but freedom for. Freedom is to serve.” He congratulated the church’s efforts to help the victims of the April tornadoes in the Canton area.

The Veterans in the congregation were recognized during the service and a bell was tolled for the deceased as their names were read aloud. The congregation then dispensed to the front of the church as the Veterans raised the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance was said.

The crowd then gathered in the community hall for and old fashioned church potluck.