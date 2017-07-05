Tri-County Soccer registration July 5/One in-person registration to be held July 22

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 5, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–The Tri-County Soccer Association will open online registration starting July 5 and running through July 23. The online link will be available at www.tricountysoccer.us beginning on this date. New players will need to set up a new player account and password.

The association will have one in-person registration for those that do not have access to register online. It will be held at McDonald’s in Gun Barrel City from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Players must be four years old prior to Aug. 1, 2017. Standard fee is $70 which is used for uniforms and co-insurance. The fee will be $50 for players that are currently on teams responsible for their own uniforms. There may be additional uniform costs in this situation. There will be a $15 late fee for anyone signing up after July 23.

Practices will begin in mid-August and games will begin by Sept. 9. Practices are usually two nights a week determined by the coach of each team. Games will be played on Saturdays and some possible weeknights and Sundays if necessary.

A photocopy of birth certificates must be shown for new players and any returnees still outstanding.

Coaches are also still needed to coach teams. Coaches will need to submit and pass an online background check prior to being placed with a team.

For more information or for any questions, contact Candi Conner at (903) 887-3138.