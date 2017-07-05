Commissioners still unsure of shelter location

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : July 5, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

KAUFMAN–Kaufman County Commissioners have yet to decide if the new animal shelter will be located on the property of the old county poor farm after court last week.

Commissioners made the lease the county held with the County Historical Commission void after it was discovered it was invalid.

County Judge Bruce Wood did give a brief update on the animal shelter plans and stressed that a location for the shelter has not yet been determined.

After months of searching for a site, a proposal was made to place the shelter on the corner of the poor farm property nearest to the entrance gate of the adjacent county fairgrounds.

The historical commission, whose members are appointed by county commissioners, has met twice since the proposed location of the shelter was suggested.

At Friday’s meeting commission members agreed to bring a list of questions concerning the proposal Monday. But those questions were not brought up.

County Treasurer Ronnie Oldfield, who also serves as the commission treasurer, addressed commissioners under the topic “Discuss the role of the Kaufman County Historical Commission within county government.”

He said there has “probably not been adequate coordination with the court in a formal sense” concerning the ongoing work at the poor farm.

The farm is the last one existing in Texas still owned by a county and one of the few – if not the only one – in the nation.

The commission has been working to clear areas of the farm which have become overgrown as well as working on plans to begin restoration of the buildings, Oldfield said.

The farm is on land behind the county south campus and the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial.

Oldfield said the commission met with an architect last week about plans to restore the superintendent’s house.

“I think the court can see that this historical commission is moving in the direction that the taxpayers of Kaufman County want,” he said.

The architects gave the Nash Farm in Grapevine, which is a tourist destination, as an example of what the poor farm could become.

“This site is an endangered site,” Oldfield said. “It has strong feelings for the historical commission that is highly emotionally invested in the preservation of the poor farm.”

He said the most important part of the meeting with the architect was the goal of having the farm placed on the National Register of Historic Places, which could open up federal funds to assist in the restoration.

Before commissioners voted to void the lease, former commissioner Jimmy Joe Vrzalik said he had strong feelings about the poor far and didn’t want to see any more of the property decimated. He said the farm can be a great asset to the county and doesn’t want to see a dog pound located there.

According to a memo from the county’s legal advisors, the lease between commissioners and the historical commission is not valid because the commission is a part of county government. In effect, the lease was between the county and itself.

Such a lease would have to be with a non-profit organization or private individual.

In its meeting last week, Commission President Buzz Fanion reassured members that the commission’s role in preserving the poor farm would not change when the lease was voided, according to what he has been told.

Wood said Monday that commissioners will be discussing the shelter before any decision is made to begin construction.

He stressed that efforts to clean up the site need to continue.

“We don’t need to be arguing about something that can be a win-win for the county,” he said.

Commissioners want to assist in the process of preserving the farm, he said.

Wood said the county spends a lot of money transferring dogs to the Human Society of Cedar Creek Lake, including time and transportation. Building a county shelter has been discussed for years, he said, and some cities want to partner with the county on a shelter.