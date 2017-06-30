Escaped convict nabbed in Henderson County

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 30, 2017

Special to The Monitor

ATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse brought in search dogs and a mounted patrol team to apprehend an escaped Hopkins County Inmate Tuesday, as his Deputies arrested two for drug offenses south of Chandler.

Barney Dwayne Ebey, 53, was located in a pasture near Eustace Tuesday afternoon after a Texas Department of Criminal Justice canine unit, with Officers on horse-back, found him in a multi-jurisdictional search lead by Hillhouse.

“This was a team effort,” Hillhouse said. “After we learned an escaped inmate could be in our area, a comprehensive local, state, and federal law-enforcement team worked together to put him back behind bars.”

In addition to the dogs and horses Hillhouse was assisted by, Texas Rangers, the U.S. Marshall Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, East Texas Auto Theft Task Force, the Henderson County Attorney’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshall’s Office, Constables Mitch Baker and Brad Miers, and the Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum and his Deputies were involved in the search and arrest.

Ebey was a trustee in Hopkins County when an accomplice – who was arrested Tuesday in Emory – helped him escape from a work detail.

The investigation lead to a residence off of FM 2709 and Ebey was arrested near HWY 175 just south of the residence in Eustace early yesterday evening after escaping that morning.

Henderson County Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel arraigned Ebey and he was returned to Hopkins County by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Zackary Ryan Clemons, 39, and Haley Danielle Middleton, 23, were arrested on Westwood Beach Drive south of Chandler after throwing a substantial amount of methamphetamine out of the vehicle as they were stopped for a traffic violation.

Deputy Meagan Hogan stopped Clemons, who was wanted on a warrant from Smith County and had no driver’s license or insurance.

She and Deputy Cynthia Clements determined that a bag containing the suspected methamphetamine had been thrown out of the vehicle during the traffic stop. A glass pipe belonging to Middleton and commonly used to smoke contraband was also discovered in the vehicle.

Both were arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

“Henderson County is no place for fugitives or drug dealers to hide or do their illegal business,” Hillhouse said.